Voting is now open for the Big Screen Award’s Best British Film of the Year 2023.
The vote closes on November 1 and the winner will be announced at the Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.
Last year’s best British film was awarded to Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with Mark Jenkin’s Bait winning in 2019 and 2018’s inaugural prize going to Daniel Kokotajlo’s Apostasy.
The full list of nominees for this year’s Big Screen Awards can be found here.
This year’s top 10 was selected by Screen International editors based on British-qualifying films that received a UK theatrical release during the Big Screen Awards eligibility period (September 1, 2022-September 8, 2023). Titles were defined as British based on BFI or Bafta criteria.
Best British Film nominees
Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells
Producers: Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak
UK distributor: MUBI
UK release date: November 18, 2022
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Dir. Martin McDonagh
Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
UK distributor: Disney/Searchlight
UK release date: October 21, 2022
Empire Of Light
Dir. Sam Mendes
Producers: Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes
UK distributor: Disney/Searchlight
UK release date: January 9, 2023
Living
Dir. Oliver Hermanus
Producers: Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
UK distributor: Lionsgate UK
UK release date: November 4, 2022
Nothing Compares
Dir. Kathryn Ferguson
Producers: Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie
UK distributor: Paramount
UK release date: October 7, 2022
Polite Society
Dir. Nida Manzoor
Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Olivier Kaempfer, John Pocock
UK distributor: Universal Pictures
UK release date: April 7, 2023
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Dir. Matthew Warchus
Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, John Finn, Luke Kelly
UK distributor: Sony Pictures
UK release date: November 25, 2022
Rye Lane
Dir. Raine Allen Miller
Producers: Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones
UK distributor: Searchlight
UK release date: March 17, 2023
Scrapper
Dir. Charlotte Regan
Producer: Theo Barrowclough
UK distributor: Picturehouse Entertainment
UK release date: August 25, 2023
The Wonder
Dir. Sebastian Lelio
Producers: Ed Guiney, Tessa Ross, Andrew Lowe, Juliette Howell
UK distributor: Netflix
UK release date: November 2, 2022
The event is sponsored by EIKON in association with the UKCA. If you are interested in attending or sponsoring the event please contact bigscreenawards@screendaily.com.
