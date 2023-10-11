Voting is now open for the Big Screen Award’s Best British Film of the Year 2023.

The vote closes on November 1 and the winner will be announced at the Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

The Big Screen Awards 2023: Best British Film Of The Year

Last year’s best British film was awarded to Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with Mark Jenkin’s Bait winning in 2019 and 2018’s inaugural prize going to Daniel Kokotajlo’s Apostasy.

The full list of nominees for this year’s Big Screen Awards can be found here.

This year’s top 10 was selected by Screen International editors based on British-qualifying films that received a UK theatrical release during the Big Screen Awards eligibility period (September 1, 2022-September 8, 2023). Titles were defined as British based on BFI or Bafta criteria.

Best British Film nominees

Aftersun

Dir. Charlotte Wells

Producers: Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak

UK distributor: MUBI

UK release date: November 18, 2022

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dir. Martin McDonagh

Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

UK distributor: Disney/Searchlight

UK release date: October 21, 2022

Empire Of Light

Dir. Sam Mendes

Producers: Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes

UK distributor: Disney/Searchlight

UK release date: January 9, 2023

Living

Dir. Oliver Hermanus

Producers: Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

UK distributor: Lionsgate UK

UK release date: November 4, 2022

Nothing Compares

Dir. Kathryn Ferguson

Producers: Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

UK distributor: Paramount

UK release date: October 7, 2022

Polite Society

Dir. Nida Manzoor

Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Olivier Kaempfer, John Pocock

UK distributor: Universal Pictures

UK release date: April 7, 2023

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Dir. Matthew Warchus

Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, John Finn, Luke Kelly

UK distributor: Sony Pictures

UK release date: November 25, 2022

Rye Lane

Dir. Raine Allen Miller

Producers: Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

UK distributor: Searchlight

UK release date: March 17, 2023

Scrapper

Dir. Charlotte Regan

Producer: Theo Barrowclough

UK distributor: Picturehouse Entertainment

UK release date: August 25, 2023

The Wonder

Dir. Sebastian Lelio

Producers: Ed Guiney, Tessa Ross, Andrew Lowe, Juliette Howell

UK distributor: Netflix

UK release date: November 2, 2022

The event is sponsored by EIKON in association with the UKCA. If you are interested in attending or sponsoring the event please contact bigscreenawards@screendaily.com.