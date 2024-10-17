Conic has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Laura Carreira’s On Falling, ahead of the film’s UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival this evening (Thursday, October 17).

Conic will release the film in the UK and Ireland in early 2025, having acquired the title from the film’s producer Jack Thomas-O’Brien of Sixteen Films.

The film has also sold to Benelux (Vedette), former Yugoslavia (MCF), Greece (Cinobo), Middle East (Teleview), Spain (Vertigo) and Switzerland (Frenetic). Advanced negotiations are underway for France and the US.

The debut feature of 2022 Screen Rising Star Scotland Carreira, On Falling tells the story of a Portuguese migrant working as a warehouse picker in Edinburgh, who seeks out opportunities to resist alienation and isolation.

It premiered at Toronto in September, going on to a European premiere at San Sebastian where Carreira won the Silver Shell for best director.

The film was produced by Sixteen Films and BRO Cinema, with the support of the BFI, BBC Film, Screen Scotland, ICA, and international sales agent Goodfellas.

Edinburgh-based Carreira has made shorts including Bafta Scotland-nominated Red Hill and 2020 Venice selection The Shift.