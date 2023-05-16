Screen can reveal the first trailer for Filipa Reis and João Miller Guerra’s Directors’ Fortnight title Legua.
Portuguese filmmakers Reis and Miller Guerra co-directed several documentaries before premiering their fiction feature debut Djon Africa in Rotterdam’s Tiger Competition in 2018.
Legua is their second feature and is set in a fading manor house in northern Portugal, and follows three generations of women as they seek to understand their place in a changing world.
The film is produced by Reis’s own production company Uma Pedra No Sapato, alongside co-production outfits Laranja Azul from Portugal, France’s KG Productions and Stayblack Productions from Italy.
Luxbox handles international sales.
