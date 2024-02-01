Denmark-based sales outfit LevelK has boarded Charlotte Sieling’s Way Home, ahead of its presentation in the work-in-progress sessions at Goteborg Film Festival today (Thursday, February 1).

Written by Danish filmmaker Sieling with Nagieb Khaja and Jesper Fink based on Khaja’s original idea, Way Home follows a man smuggled into Syria on a desperate search for his son; the man must sacrifice everything he believes in to be reunited with his child. The film is currently in post-production.

Nikolaj Lie Kaas plays the lead role, and learned Arabic for the part. Lie Kaas recently appeared in Anders Thomas Jensen’s Riders Of Justice; his other credits include Susanne Bier’s Open Hearts, Brothers and A Second Chance, plus Lars von Trier’s 1998 The Idiots.

Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt, Arian Kashef and Besir Zeciri are also on the Way Home cast. It is produced by Signe Leick Jensen and Morten Kaufmann for Denmark’s Toolbox Film, in co-production with Tamtam Film and Hummelfilm. Backers include the Danish Film Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Nordic Film & TV Fund and Eurimages.

Sieling recently made Margrete – Queen Of North starring Trine Dyrholm, and has directed extensively for TV, including The Killing, Homeland and acclaimed Danish-Swedish series The Bridge.