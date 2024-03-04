LevelK has signed key territory deals for Danish family animation Mumbo Jumbo, from prolific Scandinavian production company A. Film Production.

The film has sold to France (Gebeka Films), Middle East (Empire Networks Ltd.), Poland (Vivarto), Benelux (Just4Kids bv), Hungary (ADS Service ltd), Estonia (Estinfilm), Greece (Rosebud.21 S.A), Former Yugoslavia (Demiurg), Bulgaria (Pro Films OOD) and CIS (Silver Box/Russian Report). Further deals are in the works.

The film, currently in pre-production, will be pitched this week at animation industry event Cartoon Movie (March 5-7). Nordisk Film will release the film in Scandinavia in 2025.

3D CGI animation Mumbo Jumbo follows an elephant who magically grows to a giant size; and must go on a dangerous journey to find the scary witch Baba Yaga, who can turn him small again.

The film is directed by Karsten Kiilerich and produced by Anders Mastrup for A. Film Production, the Scandinavian production house behind titles including Niko and the Way to the Stars, Checkered Ninja and The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear.

Backers include the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje and Nordisk Film Distribution.

Mumbo Jumbo is based on Jakob Martin Strid’s children book

“When the story is presenting such a fabulous gallery of entertaining characters it’s a win-win situation,” said Kiilerich.