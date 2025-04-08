Lily James has joined regular Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride in Paramount’s The Angry Birds Movie 3 tentpole that will open on January 29, 2027.

The four aforementioned regulars reprise their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb in the Rovio and Sega production alongside Namit Malhotra and his Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu.

The first two Angry Birds films together have grossed approximately $500m at the worldwide box office and paramount executives noted “outstanding results on streaming platforms around the world, signalling strong demand for the third theatrical instalment”.

New cast members include comedian and recent Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, Emma, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardso, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, comedian and recent Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson, and Psalm West.

John Rice (The Angry Birds Movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do The Universe) directs The Angry Birds Movie 3 from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman (The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Marvellous Misadventures of Flapjack), who also serves as executive producer alongside Toru Nakahara (Sonic The Hedgehog). John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys) are producers.