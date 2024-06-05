Lionsgate has acquired North American and UK rights to Berlinale opener Small Things Like These starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy and will partner on the US and Canadian release with Roadside Attractions.

Tim Mielants directed the adaption of Claire Keegan’s novella which takes place in Christmas 1985 as a devoted father discovers the secrets of the town convent as well as shocking truths about his own life.

Emily Watson also stars and won the Berlin Silver Bear. Enda Walsh adapted the screenplay and is a longtime collaborator of Murphy, who won the lead actor Academy Award in March for Oppenheimer.

Murphy and his producing partner Alan Moloney produced Small Things Like These through their Big Things Films alongside Catherine Magee. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity financed the feature.

Damon and Drew Vinton also produced, while Affleck, Kevin Halloran, and Michael Joe served as executive producers on the Irish-Belgian co-production, with additional funding coming from Screen Ireland. Production took place in Ireland last year and Belgium’s Wilder Films co-produced.

The project reunites Mielants and Murphy after they worked together on Peaky Blinders. Separately Netflix has greenlit a feature version of the Bafta-winning crime series to star Murphy.

Kaycee Holcomb and Elin Madadian along with Lauren Bixby negotiated the deal for Lionsgate.