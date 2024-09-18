Lionsgate and applied AI research company Runway have formed a partnership to collaborate on “content creation opportunities”.

The pact will see Runway’s creation and training of an AI model customised to Lionsgate’s film and television library which the parties said on Wednesday will help Lionsgate Studios, its filmmakers, directors and other creative talent augment their work.

The model generates cinematic video that can be adapted using Runway’s suite of tools. The partnership is the first collaboration between Runway and a Hollywood studio.

Lionsgate vice chair Michael Burns said, “Several of our filmmakers are already excited about its potential applications to their pre-production and post-production process. We view AI as a great tool for augmenting, enhancing and supplementing our current operations.”

“The history of art is the history of technology and these new models are part of our continuous efforts to build transformative mediums for artistic and creative expression,” said Runway co-founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela. “The best stories are yet to be told.”

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law two bills supported by SAG-AFTRA granting individuals greater control over the use of their voices and likenesses.

Bill AB 2602 requires informed consent by performers prior to specified use of digital replicas of their voice or likeness in place of actual services.

AB 1836 provides updated protections to the voice and likeness rights of dead performers and prohibits use of their voice or likeness in digital replicas without prior consent from their estate