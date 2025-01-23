Lionsgate and Starz have extended their multi-year agreement for Lionsgate’s upcoming theatrical slate as entities prepare for full separation.

Under the terms of the extended deal, Starz will continue to get exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s theatrical films in the pay-1 and SVoD windows, which will be on an “accelerated basis closer to their initial theatrical release”.

Additionally, Starz will also continue to have an exclusive second window, while a a third exclusive window has been added.

The del covers a slate of nearly 20 theatrical titles a year, including the third instalment of Now You See Me with Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco; The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping; Michael; and John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.