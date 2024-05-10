Lionsgate has acquired North American rights to the upcoming Jason Statham action thriller Mutiny, the first project to be announced under MadRiver Pictures’ new pact with international distributors.

The studio has committed to a wide theatrical release on the story of a man who goes on the run to uncover an international conspiracy after he is framed for the murder of his billionaire industrialist boss.

Lionsgate, director Jean-François Richet, MadRiver head Marc Butan, and screenwriter J.P. Davis reunite after Plane in 2023.

Richet will direct from a screenplay by Lindsay Michel and Davis and principal photography is set to begin this September in the UK.

Statham produces through his new Punch Palace Productions alongside Butan through MadRiver Pictures.

Mutiny is being financed through MadRiver’s multi-year equity financing and distribution deal with international distributors including DeAPlaneta in Spain, Eagle Pictures in Italy, IDC Distribution in Latin America, and SND in France.

Each company handle distribution in their respective territories.

CAA Media Finance represented the filmmakers on the domestic sale, and The Veterans will handle international rights in Cannes.

Evan Powell will oversee Mutiny for MadRiver.