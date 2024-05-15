Amsterdam-based sales outfit Film Harbour, launched earlier this year under CEO Liselot Verbrugge, has taken on world rights to Pavilion 6 by by Croatian filmmaker Goran Dević, ahead of its Sheffield DocFest world premiere next month.

Part of the BBC Storyville strand, the doc will premiere in Sheffield DocFest’s International Competition in June. It presents a humorous and humane snapshot of a unique moment in time: the waiting line for the Covid-19 vaccination. This is the fifth collaboration between producer Hrvoje Osvadić and director Dević, with previous collaborations including The Blacks.

The company is also beginning sales on another Sheffield DocFest title, Where Dragons Live, from Dutch director Suzanne Raes, whose credits include Close To Vermeer.

Where Dragons Live is made by Dutch production company Docmakers and co-produced by Reece Cargan from Bombito Productions. Just announced as part of Sheffield Doc Fest’s Memories’ strand, it is a portrait of an eccentric family as they pack up the house they grew up in, reliving their childhood and all the memories it brings up, and trying to come to terms with who they now are.

“We are pleased to continue the collaboration with producer Ilja Roomans and director Suzanne Raes,” said Verbrugge. ”Where Dragons Live is an imaginative, beautifully filmed documentary that we are happy to launch on the market,”

She also hailed the “perfect timing” of Pavilion 6.

“We can finally approach this tough topic, the Covid-19 pandemic, by looking back also on the surreal and humorous moments, as Goran Dević so impressively shows us,” she says.