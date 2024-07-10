The Locarno Film Festival (August 7-17) has revealed the line-up for its 77th edition, with directors including Hong Sangsoo, Wang Bing and Ben Rivers world premiering their latest films in its international competition.

Playing out of competition at Locarno are world premieres from directors including Radu Jude, Fabrice du Welz, Aislinn Clarke, Bertrand Mandico, César Díaz, Paz Vega, Marco Tullio Giordana and Gianluca Jodi.

Locarno’s international competition comprises 17 films, all of them world premieres, which will vie for the coveted Golden Leopard awards.

They include British filmmaker and artist Ben River’s documentary Bogancloch, a sequel to 2011’s award-winning Two Years At Sea, which follows a modern day hermit living a solitary life in highland forest in Scotland.

Prolific South Korean director Hong Sangsoo comes with Suyoocheon (By The Stream), having just premiered A Traveler’s Needs in competition at the Berlinale in February. His latest stars Kim Minhee, Kwon Haehyo and Cho Yunhee.

Also in competition is China’s Wang Bing with the latest documentary in his Youth series. Wang’s 2023’s Youth (Spring), focused on young clothing factory workers in China, and played in Competition at Cannes. He brings Youth (Hard Times) to Locarno.

Also in competition is German director Christoph Hochhäusler’s noir thriller Death Will Come (La Mort Viendra), centring on a female assassin who is hired by a leading gangster to avenge the murder of one of his couriers but soon finds herself the prey.

Berlinale Golden Bear-winning director Radu Jude has two films playing out of competition at Locarno. Eight Postcards From Utopia, co-directed with Christian Ferencz-Flatz, is a found-footage documentary assembled exclusively out of post-socialist Romanian advertisements. The Romanian director also brings Sleep #2. Both films are sold by Heretic.

Irish writer and director Aislinn Clarke also world premieres out of competition her horror film Fréwaka, starring Clare Monnelly Bríd Ní Neachtain and Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya. Fréwaka follows the story of a student palliative care nurse, played by Monnelly, who is plagued by a past trauma that has a disorienting effect on her relationship, her career and her ability to function.

Alongside the official selection, French actor-directors Mélanie Laurent and Guillaume Canet will be honoured with Locarno’s Excellence Award Davide Campari, dedicated to performers with extraordinary careers. The Award will be given on the opening night of the Festival, August 7.

Laurent and Canet join a list of honorees at Locarno’s 77th edition: Shah Rukh Khan for the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism, Jane Campion for the Pardo d’Onore Manor, Ben Burtt for the Vision Award Ticinomoda, Claude Barras for the Locarno Kids Award la Mobiliare, Stacey Sher for the Raimondo Rezzonico Award, and Irène Jacob for the Leopard Club Award.

International Competition

Agora (Tun-Fr-Saudi-Qatar)

Dir. Ala Eddine Slim

Akiplėša (Toxic) (Lith)

Dir. Saulė Bliuvaitė

Bogancloch (Uk-Ger-Ice)

Dir. Ben Rivers

International sales: Rediance

Cent Mille Milliards (Fr)

Dir. Virgil Vernier

Der Spatz Im Kamin (Switz)

Dir.Ramon Zürcher

International sales: Cercamon

Fire Of Wind (Port-Switz-Fr)

Dir. Marta Mateus

International sales: Portugal Film - Portuguese Film Agency

Green Line (Fr-Leb-Qatar)

Dir. Sylvie Ballyot

Death Will Come (Ger-Lux)

Dir. Christoph Hochhäusler

International sales: True Colours

Luce (It)

Dir. Silvia Luzi, Luca Bellino

Mond (Austria)

Dir. Kurdwin Ayub

Youth (Hard Times) (Fr-Lux-Neth)

Dir. Wang Bing

International sales: Pyramide International

Suyoocheon (By The Stream) (S.Kor)

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

International sales: Finecut

Salve Maria (Sp)

Dir. Mar Coll

International sales: Be For Films

Drowning Dry (Lith-Lat)

Dir. Laurynas Bareiša

International sales: Alpha Violet

Sulla Terra Leggeri (It)

Dir. Sara Fgaier

International sales: Rai Cinema International salesDistribution

Transamazonia (Fr-Ger-Switz-Tai-Braz)

Dir. Pia Marais

International sales: The Party Film Sales

New Dawn Fades (Turkey-It-Ger-Nor-Neth)

Dir. Gürcan Keltek

International sales: Heretic

Cinema Of The Present

Crickets, It’s Your Turn (Fr-Kaz)

Dir. Olga Korotko

International Sales: Cercamon

Der Fleck (Ger-Switz)

Dir. Willy Hans

Fario (Fr)

Dir. Lucie Prost

Lesson Learned (Hun)

Dir. Bálint Szimler

Foul Evil Deeds (UK)

Dir. Richard Hunter

Hanami (Switz-Port-Cape Verde)

Dir. Denise Fernandes

Holy Electricity (Georgia-Neth)

Dir. Tato Kotetishvili

Invention (Us)

Dir. Courtney Stephens

Joqtau (Kaz)

Dir. Aruan Anartay

When The Phone Rang (Serbia)

Dir. Iva Radivojević

Listen To The Voices (Belg-Fr-French Guiana)

Dir. Maxime Jean-Baptiste

Les Enfants Rouges (Tun-Fr-Belg-Pol)

Dir. Lotfi Achour

International Sales: Mpm Premium

Monólogo Colectivo (Arg-UK)

Dir. Jessica Sarah Rinland

Olivia & Las Nubes (Dom Rep)

Dir. Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat

Real (It-Fr)

Dir. Adele Tulli

|International Sales: Intramovies

Out Of Competition

Ang Bang (US)

Dir. Vincent Grashaw

Cartas Telepáticas (Telepathic Letters) (Port)

Dir. Edgar Pêra

Dragon Dilatation (Fr)

Dir. Bertrand Mandico

Espèce Menacée (Switz)

Dir. Bruno Deville

International Sales: Playtime

Fréwaka (Ire)

Dir. Aislinn Clarke

International Sales: New Europe Film Sales

La Passion Selon Béatrice (Fr-Belg)

Dir. Fabrice Du Welz

La Prodigiosa Trasformazione Della Classe Operaia In Stranieri (Switz-It)

Dir. Samir

Switzerland, Italy – 2024

La Vita Accanto (It)

Dir. Marco Tullio Giordana

International Sales: Intramovies

Ma Famille Chérie (Fr)

Dir. Isild Le Besco

Eight Postcards From Utopia (Rom)

Dir. Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz

International Sales: Heretic

Sleep #2 (Rom)

Dir. Radu Jude

International Sales: Heretic

Piazza Grande

Electric Child (Switz-Ger-Neth-Phil)

Dir. Simon Jaquemet

Gaucho Gaucho (US)

Dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

International Sales: Charades

Le Déluge (It-Fr)

Dir. Gianluca Jodice

International Sales: Goodfellas

Le Procès Du Chien (Switz-Fr)

Dir. Laetitia Dosch

International Sales: Mk2

Mexico 86 (Belg-Fr)

Dir. César Díaz

International Sales: Goodfellas

Reinas (Switz-Peru-Sp)

Dir. Klaudia Reynicke

International Sales: The Yellow Affair

Rita (Sp)

Dir. Paz Vega

International Sales: Filmax

Sauvages (Switz-Fr-Belg)

Dir. Claude Barras

International Sales: Goodfellas

Sew Torn (US-Switz)

Dir. Freddy Macdonald

International Sales: UTA

Shambhala (Nepal-Fr-Nor-Turkey-Hk-Tai-US-Qatar)

Dir. Min Bahadur Bham

International Sales: Best Friend Forever

The Fall (Restored Cut) (S.Africa-India-UK)

Dir. Tarsem Singh

International Sales: The Match Factory

The Piano (Aus-Nz-Fr)

Dir. Jane Campion

International Sales: Newen Connect

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Iran-Ger-Fr)

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

International Sales: Films Boutique

Timestalker (UK)

Dir. Alice Lowe

International Sales: Hanway Films

Une Femme Est Une Femme (Fr-It)

Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

International Sales: Studiocanal



