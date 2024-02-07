Paris-based Loco Films has taken on international sales for Eva Trobisch’s Ivo ahead of the film’s world premiere in Berlin’s Encounters section.

The German filmmaker’s second feature is a drama about tough end-of-life decisions told through the story of a palliative home-care nurse. It follows the titular Ivo who spends her time caring for many different kinds of patients and families as they face the end of their lives.

The German-language film is produced by Studio Zentral/Network Movie’s Lucas Schmidt, Wolfgang Cimera and Lasse Scharpen and co-produced by Trima Films.

It stars Minna Wündrich, Pia Hierzegger, Lukas Turtur, Lilli Lacher and Johann Campean. It is writer- director Trobisch’s follow-up to her 2018 debut All Good about a woman grappling with the aftermath of being raped by the brother-in-law of her boss.

“Eva Trobisch skillfully crafts her second feature, delving into the multifaceted layers of human relationships with profound insight and delicate precision,” Loco Films’ co-founder Laurent Danielou told Screen.