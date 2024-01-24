Rose Glass’s romantic thriller Loves Lives Bleeding is set to open the 20th edition of Glasgow Film Festival (February 28-March 10), which has revealed its full programme.

The UK filmmaker’s follow-up to Saint Maud stars Kristen Stewart as a gym owner who falls for a bodybuilder with criminal connections. The A24 feature will receive its UK premiere at Glasgow following its debut at Sundance earlier this month.

Closing Glasgow is the world premiere of John Archer’s documentary Janey about stand-up comedian Janey Godley as she embarks on her final tour following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The festival has secured eight world premieres (see below for full list), three international and 69 UK premieres for its landmark 20th edition.

Also among the world premieres is Lucy Cohen’s debut feature Edge Of Summer, about a mother and daughter whose holiday to Cornwall takes a dark turn, and Ciaran Lyons’ debut feature Tummy Monster, a black comedy starring Lorn Macdonald as a tattoo artist who becomes entangled in a psychological battle with a pop star.

Audience award

Further highlights of the upcoming festival include the UK premieres of Emma Westenberg’s Bleeding Love with father-daughter duo Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor; Niclas Larsson’s Mother, Couth also starring Ewan McGregor alongside Rhys Ifans and Ellen Burstyn; Anthony Chen’s Drift with Cynthia Erivo; and Coup! from Joseph Schuman and Austin Stark.

As per previous years, the only competitive strand is the audience award, which is open to a first or second feature films. Among the eight-strong shortlist is Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Hurt; Alan Friel’s psychological thriller Woken starring Maxine Peake and Erin Kellyman; and The Teacher from UK-Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi.

Glasgow’s horror film festival, FrightFest, will run March 7-9 and comrpises 11 titles including two world premieres: Adam O’Brien’s Mom, starring Schitt Creek’s Emily Hampshire, and Tiago Teixeira’s Custom. FrightFest will open with the UK premiere of You’ll Never Find Me and close with Alan Scott Neal’s debut Last Straw.

This year, Glasgow received a record 400 submissions, almost three times as many as last year.

Festival director Allison Gardner noted that last year’s Hollywood strikes “may have an impact on our guests”, due to delayed projects busying up production schedules.

Previously announced for the festival is Czech as the country of focus and the addition of a new New Talent Mentorship scheme which includes filmmakers Charlotte Wells and Ben Sharrock among its mentors.

GFF world premieres

Edge of Summer, dir. Lucy Cohen

Tummy Monster, dir. Ciaran Lyons

Float (series two), wri. Stef Smith

Janey, dir. John Archer

Custom, dir. Tiago Teixeira

Mom, dir. Adam O’Brien

Mouse, dir. Ewan J Fletcher

Subject 73, dir. Reiff Gaskell

Audience award shortlist

Milk Teeth, dir. Sophia Bösch

Falling Into Place, dir. Aylin Tezel

Hesitation Wound, dir. Selman Nacar

The Home Game, dirs. Smari Gunn and Logi Sigursveinsson

Martinez, dir. Lorena Padilla

The Teacher, dir. Farah Nabulsi

Woken, dir. Alan Friel

The Dead Don’t Hurt, dir. Viggo Mortensen