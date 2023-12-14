Aftersun director Charlotte Wells and Limbo filmmaker Ben Sharrock are among the 2024 mentors taking part in Glasgow Film Festival’s (GFF) New Talent Mentorship Scheme, that runs as part of GFF’s Industry Focus.

Fellow mentors are Avengers: Endgame assistant director Mark Rossi, Bad Sisters writer Ailbhe Keogan, writer-director Asim Abbasi; producer Sarah Drummond and filmmakers Louis Paxton and Michael Lee Richardson.

The scheme is funded by the William Grant Foundation, for emerging screen professionals from backgrounds currently underrepresented in the industry.

GFF is also running its inaugural animation talent development project Animatic, an initiative supporting Scotland-based creatives and studios in developing their animated feature film or series ideas for an international audience. It involves a three-month training programme followed by a pitching session to studio executives and industry experts.

Candidates are Zoë Bullock developing adult animation series Gracie And The Start Of The End Of The World (Again); Sinead Kirwan with a feature documentary about female solidarity in the face of Nazi oppression, Rabbit; Selina Wagner’s coming-of-age fantasy feature Tirrick; Will Adams with a young adult sitcom Smart Devices; and Paula Poveda-Urrutia developing children’s comedy series Mo.

The ninth edition of the GFF Industry Focus will run from March 4 - 7. The full Industry Focus programme will be revealed in February