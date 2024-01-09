Lucasfilm said on Tuesday Jon Favreau will commence production this year on The Mandalorian & Grogu, marking the first feature from the Star Wars universe since 2019.

The announcement, which first appeared on Starwars.com, appears to be at the vanguard of Lucasfilm’s film plans and will bring a new hope to fans of the Star Wars universe after a long gap in feature production since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Favreau, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni are producing the film, which stems from the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian that launched on Disney+ in 2019 and introduced the world to Grogu AKA Baby Yoda.

The fast-tracking of The Mandalorian & Grogu suggests Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey in a new feature to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, initially announced at Star Wars Celebration in London last spring, will not be the next film in the Star Wars canon.

The Lucasfilm development slate includes films by James Mangold and Filoni, who is also developing the second season of Ahsoka. Disney’s release calendar has Untitled Star Wars currently set for May 22, 2026.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Kennedy added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”