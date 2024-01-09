In a coup for Warner Bros Discovery, starting this year the company has struck a strategic pact with Tom Cruise to star in and produce original and franchise theatrical films.

Cruise, whose films have generated close to $13bn at the global box office, and his production company will have offices on the lot in Burbank.

It is understood the superstar can still work with other studios such as Paramount, with whom he has worked extensively on the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises without ever formalising that relationship.

The partnership marks a return of sorts to Warner Bros for Cruise, who collaborated with the studio on films like Edge Of Tomorrow, Rock Of Ages, The Last Samurai, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview With The Vampire, Risky Business, and The Outsiders.

Warner Bros Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said, “We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with [Warner Bros Discovery CEO] David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’

“Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

Cruise said, “I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!”