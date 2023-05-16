German sales agent M-Appeal has closed two major territories on its Cannes ACID title Let Me Go (Laissez-Moi), starring Jeanne Balibar.

The film has sold to Mimosa Films for Japan and PoongKyung SoRi (Scene & Sound) for South Korea, both in all rights deals. These follow from a German deal struck with Alamode earlier in the week. French distribution will be handled by Eurozoom.

The feature debut of Switzerland’s Maxime Rappaz, Let Me Go follows Claudine (Balibar), an elegant woman in her early 50s, whose life is dedicated to taking care of her son. Every Tuesday, she goes to a mountain hotel to meet men passing through. When one of them decides to extend his stay for her, Claudine is confused and finds herself dreaming of another life.

Set in the Swiss mountains, the film explores the clash between Claudine’s traditional family commitments, and her pursuit of personal freedom.

The film is produced by Switzerland’s GoldenEggProduction, and co-produced with France’s Paraíso Production and Belgium’s Fox the Fox Productions. It is produced by Gabriela Bussman and Yan Decoppet. Backers for the film include France’s CNC, Switzerland’s Office Federal de la Culture, Cinéforom and Swiss Television.

Balibar stars alongside Thomas Sarbacher, Pierre-Antoine Dubey and Véronique Mermoud

“We look forward to releasing the film in theatres, where we think many women will enjoy discovering this beautiful and emotional film,” Atsuko Murata, CEO of Mimosa Films, Inc, commented of the pick-up.

Mimosa, which is planning to release the film in Japanese cinemas toward the end of this year, also handled such other recent festival favourites as Corsage and Tchaikovsky’s Wife.

M-Appeal is also launching its new Brazilian drama Power Alley in Cannes. Screening in Critics’ Week, it is about a young star volleyball player who falls foul of a fundamentalist group after she seeks an illegal abortion.