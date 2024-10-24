US outfit Dark Star Pictures has snapped up North American rights to Streets Of Glória, the second feature by Brazilian filmmaker Felipe Sholl, from Berlin-based sales agent m-appeal.

The deal comes ahead of the film’s world premiere at next month’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it plays in the Critics’ Picks competition.

Billed as a ‘queer, steamy’ love story, Streets Of Glória stars Caio Macedo as young literature teacher Gabriel, who has just moved to Rio de Janeiro. He discovers The Glória, a neighbourhood bar and cruising spot, where he meets male escort Adriano (Alejandro Claveaux). The chemistry between them is explosive but, when Adriano disappears, Gabriel embarks on a journey of investigation which involves him becoming an escort himself.

The film is produced by Daniel van Hoogstraten for Brazil’s Syndrome Films, coproduced by RioFilme and Telecine, and was supported by Fundo Setorial do Audiovisual (FSA).

Sholl’s directorial debut The Other End, about a relationship between a teenage boy and the female patient of his psychoanalyst mother, won the best film and best actress awards at the Rio International Film Festival in 2016. He previously won a Teddy Award for his short film OK (2007).

“We are proud to be bringing Streets Of Gloria to North America, in our continued commitment to bringing compelling queer narratives to audiences,” said Mike Repsch, president of Dark Star Pictures.

A US theatrical release is planned for 2025.