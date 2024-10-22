Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) has selected 10 world premieres for its Critics’ Picks section, including titles from Italy, Bhutan and Kazakhstan.

Three of the features hail from Italy, including Vincenzo Alfieri’s crime thriller The Body, in which an inspector begins to question whether the businesswoman whose death he is investigating is really dead.

Starring Claudia Gerini and Giuseppe Battiston, it is produced by Roberto Proia with Columbia Pictures Industries handling world sales.

The section will open with Paolo Marinou-Blanco’s Dreaming Of Lions, which was previously presented by POFF in the Goes To Cannes showcase at the Cannes Market. The surreal comedy centres on a terminally ill woman who joins a professional organisation teaching how to die without pain.

The section will close with Japanese feature The Brothers Kitaura, a dark comedy inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble With Harry in which a 40-year-old man accidentally kills his father.

Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s Kazakh-French co-production Moor is also selected – an action film about a veteran who returns from war to protect his missing younger brother’s family. It is a second feature to launch this year for the prolific Yerzhanov, after International Film Festival Rotterdam selection Steppenwolf.

Tallinn unveiled its Official Selection Competition last week, including 11 world premieres; and has previously selected titles for its new documentary competition, plus First Feature, Black Nights Stars, Co-Production Market and Work in Progress strands.

The festival will run from November 8-24, with the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event taking place from November 15-22.

Tallinn Critics’ Picks 2024

Dreaming Of Lions (Por-Sp-Bra) dir. Paolo Marinou-Blanco

Fishgirl (Ecu) dir. Javier Cutrona

Hani (Can) dir. Hou Dasheng

I, The Song (Bhu-Nor-It-Fr) dir. Dechen Roder

Johatsu (Lith) dir. Lina Luzyte

Moor (Kaz-Fr) dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Nobody Likes Me (Czech-Slovakia-Fr) dir. Petr Kazda

Streets of Gloria (Bra) dir. Felipe Sholl

The Body (It) dir. Vincenzo Alfieri

The Brothers Kitaura (Jap) dir. Masaki Tsujino