Magnolia Pictures has picked up North American rights to Joanna Arnow’s well received Cannes Directors’ Fortnight comedy The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed.

Arnow stars as a morose New Yorker in her 30s who feels the years have passed by quickly in her long-term casual BDSM relationship, low-level corporate job, and quarrelsome Jewish family. Increasingly alienated, she wrestles with herself and her relationships.

The cast includes Scott Cohen, Babak Tafti, Alysia Reiner, and Michael Cyril Creighton. Arnow also wrote and edited the feature, and Pierce Varous and Graham Swon served as producers.

Sean Baker, Adam Mirels, and Robbie Mirels are the executive producers.

Brooklyn-based Arnow’s narrative feature debut follows a career making shorts such as 2015 Berlinale Silver Bear jury prize winner Bad At Dancing.

Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden negotiated the deal with Swon. Loco Films handles international sales.