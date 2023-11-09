Magnolia Pictures has picked up US rights to Participant and River Road’s Food, Inc. 2, the follow-up to Robert Kenner’s Oscar-nominated documentary.

Kenner co-directed with Melissa Robledo on the Telluride world premiere in which investigative authors Michael Pollan (The Omnivore’s Dilemma) and Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) take a fresh look at the nation’s food system.

Magnolia Pictures will release the film in the spring in the US. while Dogwoof has come on board to represent international sales.

While Food, Inc. fuelled a cultural conversation about the multinational corporations that control the food system at great cost to the planet, workforce, and health, the sequel reveals how corporate consolidation has gone unchecked by the US government, resulting in an efficient yet vulnerable system dedicated to profits.

Food, Inc 2 introduces innovative farmers, food producers, workers’ rights activists, and prominent legislators such as Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester who confront these companies and fight to create a more sustainable future.

“The passing of the California Food Safety Act illustrates the timeliness of Robert and Melissa’s documentary,” said Todd Wagner, co-owner of Magnolia Pictures. “People are beginning to pay attention to our tainted, toxic food supply in the US vs. many other countries around the world.”

“The pandemic exposed hard truths about our country’s food system, and as those ripple effects continue, we are honoured to work with our friends at Magnolia again,” added Participant CEO David Linde.

Food Inc 2 is produced by Pollan, Schlosser, Kenner, and Robledo, Executive producers are Kim Roth, Christa Workman, Jeff Skoll, and Diane Weyermann.

Magnolia co-CEO Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Rob Williams and Adam Macy for Participant and Christa Workman of River Road.