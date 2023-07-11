Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Berlinale and SXSW selection Joan Baez I Am A Noise directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle, and Karen O’Connor.

The film chronicles the final tour of the celebrated activist and folk singer and will next close the Hamptons International Film Festival’s SummerDocs series on July 22.

Magnolia plans an October 6 theatrical release on the biopic-concert film hybrid, which follows Baez on her final tour and delves into her archive with previously unseen home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes, and audio recordings.

Baez is remarkably revealing about her life on and off stage - from her lifelong emotional struggles to her civil rights work with MLK and a heartbreaking romance with a young Bob Dylan.

Navasky and O’Connor produced Joan Baez I Am A Noise and executive producers are Greg Sarris, Patti Smith, Josh Braun, Ben Braun, and Terry Press.

Magnolia co-CEO Dori Begley and SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Josh Braun, Ben Schwartz and Matt Burke of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.