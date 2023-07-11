Warner Bros has released the first trailer for Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet as a young version of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier.

The film is directed by Paul King (Paddington) and produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter), Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly.

The cast also features Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

Paddington 2’s Simon Farnaby wrote the screenplay alongside king. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film.

Wonka is set for release on December 15.