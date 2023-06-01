Magnolia International has reported ongoing robust trade on Cannes Un Certain Regard selection The Delinquents (Los Delincuentes) following the multi-territory Mubi deal and has licensed a raft of additional key territories.

Rights to Rodrigo Moreno’s film have gone in Spain (Filmin), Greece (Weirdwave), Taiwan (Filmware), China (Hugoeast), Middle East (Gulf), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes) and for worldwide airlines (Anuvu), with other territories under negotiation.

As previously reported Mubi acquired the Argentinian filmmaker’s crime thriller for North America, UK, Latin America, Italy, Benelux, Turkey, Germany, and India.

The Delinquents follows a bank employee who steals a large sum of money, falls in love and resigns himself to a short stint in jail while his colleague, unwittingly in possession of the money, finds a way out of his predicament and also discovers a new love.

Bound by their common destiny and similar names, the two colleagues are inevitably drawn together again. Esteban Bigliardi, Daniel Elias, and Margarita Molfino star in the film, which features Laura Paredes, Cecilia Rainero, and Germán De Silva.

The Delinquents landed a place on Screen critics’ list of top Cannes films and was produced by Ezequiel Borovinsky of Argentina’s Wanka Cine. Co-producers are Les Films Fauves (Luxembourg), Sancho&Punta (Brazil), Jirafa Films (Chile), Jaque (Argentina), and Rizoma (Argentina).

Head of sales Lorna Lee Torres and international sales manager Austin Kennedy negotiated all the deals. Magnolia International handles worldwide sales.