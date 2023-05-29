The biggest hits to come out of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and the ones our reviewers doffed their critics’ caps to. Compiled by Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan.
Screen’s critics will spotlight 15 discovery titles from the festival later this week.
Competition
Anatomy Of A Fall
Dir: Justine Triet
Our critic said: “Featuring a compelling central performance from Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall takes a while to engage, but turns into a twisty, thought-provoking drama.”
International sales: mk2 films
The Zone Of Interest
Dir: Jonathan Glazer
Our critic said: “A challenging rather than conventionally provocative film but, by any measure, essential viewing and a work that will be a vital focus of discussion both in the cinephile world and beyond.”
International sales: A24
The Pot-Au-Feu
Dir: Tran Anh Hung
Our critic said: “The Pot-Au-Feu simmers thanks to the tender rapport between Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel, who play (respectively) a cook and a gourmet whose devotion to their craft is matched by their adoration for one another.“
International sales: Gaumont
May December
Dir: Todd Haynes
Our critic said: “This offers a terrific pairing of two performers on great form – Natalie Portman and long-term Haynes lead Julianne Moore, engaged in brisk mirror play.”
International sales: Rocket Science
Fallen Leaves
Dir: Aki Kaurismäki
Our critic said: “Fallen Leaves may not set the film world on fire, but is guaranteed to cast a warm glow.”
International sales: The Match Factory
Four Daughters
Dir: Kaouther Ben Hania
Our critic said: “Perhaps unexpectedly, this bold and confrontational hybrid documentary is also joyous, playful and in some ways even empowering.”
International sales: The Party Sales
Out Of Competition
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Dir: Martin Scorsese
Our critic said: “Lifting his camera to survey the wide open plains of the past, Scorsese extracts an epic Western from horrible real-life crimes committed against the Native American Osage tribe of, latterly, Oklahoma, delivering something biblical, human, yet deeply inhumane.”
Worldwide distribution: Apple/Paramount
Un Certain Regard
How To Have Sex
Dir: Molly Manning Walker
Our critic said: “The combination of Manning Walker’s witty, empathetic storytelling and a star-making performance from Mckenna Bruce should make this a highly sought-after title on the festival circuit and with theatrical audiences.”
International sales: MK2 Films
The Delinquents
Dir: Rodrigo Moreno
Our critic said: “Despite a fairly familiar crime thriller setup, this playful, effortlessly engrossing picture takes a series of deliciously confounding turns.”
International sales: Magnolia Pictures
Directors’ Fortnight
The Book Of Solutions
Dir: Michel Gondry
Our critic said: “A welcome return this cinematic maverick, who has been missing in action for far too long, and perhaps contains a few clues about what Gondry has been for the last eight years.”
International sales: Kinology
Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Dir: Pham Thien An
Our critic said: “A remarkable debut feature; provocative, absorbing and mysterious.”
International sales: Cercamon
The Goldman Case
Dir: Cedric Kahn
Our critic said: “Fast-fire dialogue and exceptional acting, the type of writing and performances that can carry a film set in an ugly brown box, should see this courtroom drama into further festival and specialised play.”
International sales: Charades
