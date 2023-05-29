The biggest hits to come out of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and the ones our reviewers doffed their critics’ caps to. Compiled by Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan.

Screen’s critics will spotlight 15 discovery titles from the festival later this week.

Competition

Anatomy Of A Fall

Dir: Justine Triet

Our critic said: “Featuring a compelling central performance from Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall takes a while to engage, but turns into a twisty, thought-provoking drama.”

International sales: mk2 films

Read the review

The Zone Of Interest

Dir: Jonathan Glazer

Our critic said: “A challenging rather than conventionally provocative film but, by any measure, essential viewing and a work that will be a vital focus of discussion both in the cinephile world and beyond.”

International sales: A24

Read the review

The Pot-Au-Feu

Dir: Tran Anh Hung

Our critic said: “The Pot-Au-Feu simmers thanks to the tender rapport between Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel, who play (respectively) a cook and a gourmet whose devotion to their craft is matched by their adoration for one another.“

International sales: Gaumont

Read the review

May December

Dir: Todd Haynes

Our critic said: “This offers a terrific pairing of two performers on great form – Natalie Portman and long-term Haynes lead Julianne Moore, engaged in brisk mirror play.”

International sales: Rocket Science

Read the review

Fallen Leaves

Dir: Aki Kaurismäki

Our critic said: “Fallen Leaves may not set the film world on fire, but is guaranteed to cast a warm glow.”

International sales: The Match Factory

Read the review

Four Daughters

Dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

Our critic said: “Perhaps unexpectedly, this bold and confrontational hybrid documentary is also joyous, playful and in some ways even empowering.”

International sales: The Party Sales

Read the review

Out Of Competition

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Dir: Martin Scorsese

Our critic said: “Lifting his camera to survey the wide open plains of the past, Scorsese extracts an epic Western from horrible real-life crimes committed against the Native American Osage tribe of, latterly, Oklahoma, delivering something biblical, human, yet deeply inhumane.”

Worldwide distribution: Apple/Paramount

Read the review

Un Certain Regard

How To Have Sex

Dir: Molly Manning Walker

Our critic said: “The combination of Manning Walker’s witty, empathetic storytelling and a star-making performance from Mckenna Bruce should make this a highly sought-after title on the festival circuit and with theatrical audiences.”

International sales: MK2 Films

Read the review

The Delinquents

Dir: Rodrigo Moreno

Our critic said: “Despite a fairly familiar crime thriller setup, this playful, effortlessly engrossing picture takes a series of deliciously confounding turns.”

International sales: Magnolia Pictures

Read the review

Directors’ Fortnight

The Book Of Solutions

Dir: Michel Gondry

Our critic said: “A welcome return this cinematic maverick, who has been missing in action for far too long, and perhaps contains a few clues about what Gondry has been for the last eight years.”

International sales: Kinology

Read the review

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Dir: Pham Thien An

Our critic said: “A remarkable debut feature; provocative, absorbing and mysterious.”

International sales: Cercamon

Read the review

The Goldman Case

Dir: Cedric Kahn

Our critic said: “Fast-fire dialogue and exceptional acting, the type of writing and performances that can carry a film set in an ugly brown box, should see this courtroom drama into further festival and specialised play.”

International sales: Charades

Read the review