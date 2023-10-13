Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bob Byington’s Locarno comedy Lousy Carter and has earmarked a February 2024 release.

David Krumholtz stars as a ne’er-do-well literature professor adrift on a soulless college campus who learns he only has six months to live.

With the clock ticking, will he change his ways? Probably not.

The cast includes Martin Starr, Olivia Thirlby, Jocelyn DeBoer, Macon Blair, and Stephen Root, and will next screen at the Orcas Island Film Festival.

“Bob Byington and his marvelous cast have delivered a twisted comedy of the highest order,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “David Krumholtz’ titular performance is anything but lousy.”

Byington wrote and directed Lousy Carter, which he also produced alongside Chris McKenna. Stuart Bohart and Tim League are the executive producers.

Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden and UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal.