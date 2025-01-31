The UK’s Timeless Films has acquired international sales rights to Olly Reid’s Wed Wabbit, an adaptation of the book by Lissa Evans, from UK animation studio Locksmith Animation, ahead of the European Film Market (EFM).

Julie Lockhart, co-founder and president of production at Locksmith Animation, is producing with Andrew Baker for Cantilever Media.

Written by Gideon Defoe, the feature has been developed with Sky.

Wed Wabbit is about a 12-year-old girl plunged into the absurd world of her sister favourite pop-up book – a world now ruled by the sister’s favourite toy, the tyrannical Wed Wabbit.

Locksmith was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and Lockhart, with credits including BFI London Film Festival premieres Ron’s Gone Wrong for 20th Century Studios and That Christmas for Netflix.

Natalie Fischer, Locksmith Animation CEO, said: “Wed Wabbit is an exciting milestone for Locksmith Animation as our first independent feature.”

Locksmith has a first-look deal with Warner Bros Pictures and is in production on Bad Fairies, an original animated musical.

The studio is also developing The Lunar Chronicles, a trilogy of films based on Marissa Meyer’s bestselling novels.