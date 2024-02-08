Broadcast and Screen International have appointed Manori Ravindran as senior contributing editor, working across both titles.

Ravindran, a former Broadcast international editor and executive editor, international at Variety, is one of the leading B2B screen industry journalists in the UK.

Her primary focus for both titles will be producing high-quality long-form journalism, delivering a slate of analysis pieces throughout the year.

The role will give her the freedom to explore complex issues and represents a significant addition to the strong existing editorial teams working across Screen International and Broadcast

Ravindran will take up the freelance role with immediate effect.

Screen International editor Matt Mueller and Broadcast editor-in-chief Chris Curtis said: “We’re delighted that our titles will be working with Manori, who is an excellent journalist with great relationships and deep industry knowledge across the UK and international sectors.

“Making sense of the industry trends, unpacking company strategy and performance, and exploring the most pressing issues has never been more important, and her expertise will help elevate Broadcast and Screen International’s output.”

Ravindran said: “I started my career in the UK at Broadcast, and it was the best training any young journalist could have. I’m genuinely thrilled to be back in the fold, applying what I’ve learned along the way to contribute long-form pieces that illuminate significant industry issues in both TV and film.”