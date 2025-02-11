German sales outfit M-Appeal has closed a UK and Ireland theatrical deal on Marcelo Caetano’s 2024 Cannes Critics Week title Baby with Peccadillo Pictures.

The film has also been sold in all rights deals to Poland (Tongariro Releasing) and Switzerland (Xenix Film).

Baby is the story of a young man, Wellington, played by Joao Pedro Mariano, spurned by his parents who turns to sex work on the streets of Sao Paolo. He eventually hooks up with the older Ronaldo (Ricardo Teodoro), who becomes both a father figure and his manager as a sex worker.

Screen’s review described the film as “a tenderhearted, quietly affirmative take on a teenage boy’s search for family.”

The Brazilian release was handled by Vitrine Filmes. Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment took North American rights in advance of the Cannes premiere. Since then, Baby has screened at over 50 festivals and won over 20 awards Includin: the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for Ricardo Teodoro in Cannes.

Baby is a co-production between Brazil, France and the Netherlands involving the production companies Cup Filmes, Plateau Produções, Still Moving, Circe, Kaap Holland Fllm and Desbun Filmes.