BFI Distribution has picked up Marie Amachoukeli’s Cannes Critics’ Week opener Ama Gloria for the UK and Ireland. The French drama was acquired from Pyramide International.

The film, which is set to be released in 2024, explores the close relationship between a six-year-old girl and her nanny as they spend their last summer together in Cape Verde.

Pyramide has also sold the film to Transformer in Japan, Hugoeast in China, Cinéart in Benelux, Alambique in Portugal, Ama Films in Greece, Surtsey in Spain, and I Wonder in Italy.

Ama Gloria is produced by Bénédicte Couvreur of Lilies Films whose credits include Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire and Girlhood.

Ama Gloria is supported by Centre National Du Cinéma (CNC), Région Île-de-France, with the participation of Canal+, Ciné+ and TV5Monde, in association with Arte/Cofinova 18 & Cinécap 6, La Procirep.

Amachoukeli’s debut feature Party Girl screened at Cannes in Un Certain Regard in 2014 where the director picked up the Camera d’Or alongside co-directors Claire Burger and Samuel Theis.