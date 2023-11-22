Lithuanian-based producer Uljana Kim, whose credits include the Mariupolis documentaries, will be honoured with the Eurimages Co-Production award at the European Film Awards, held in Berlin on December 9.

The producer, who was born in Korea, founded her production company Studio Uljana Kim in 1997 and was the first female producer in Lithuania at the time.

Her earlier credits include Valdas Navasaitis’ Courtyard, which premiered in Cannes Director’s Fortnight in 1999, as well as Kristijonas Vildžiūnas’ The Lease and You Am I in 2002 and 2006, respectively.

Kim went on to produce Mantas Kvedaravičius’ Ukrainian-set documentary Mariupolis in 2013 as well as his follow-up Mariupolis 2, which premiered in Cannes in 2022 following the filmmaker’s death. She also produced several other films from Kvedaravičius including 2019’s Parthenon and his 2022 feature Prologos.

Her other credits include Ignas Jonynas’ 2013 drama The Gambler, Dovilė Šarutytė’s Feature Film About Life and recent Tallinn premiere Five And A Half Love Stories In An Apartment In Vilnius from Tomas Vengris.

Last year, the Eurimages co-production award went to the producers of Ukraine while Leontine Petit and Ed Guiney are also among the previous recipients.