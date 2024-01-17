Studiocanal is launching sales on Marjane Satrapi’s dark comedy Dear Paris headlined by Monica Bellucci and Rossy De Palma, Pablo Agüero’s Saint-Exupéry starring Louis Garrel, Diane Kruger and Vincent Cassel, Herve Mimran’s buddy comedy The Scammers and Gilles Lellouche’s anticipated epic love story Beating Hearts at the Rendez-Vous in Paris this week.

Satrapi’s Dear Paris is a love letter to Paris and intertwines the story of Bellucci’s narcissistic Italian opera singer, De Palma’s eccentric elderly Colombian woman, and Ben Aldridge;s British stuntman. Eduardo Noriega, André Dussollier, Alex Lutz and Roschdy Zem co-star in the film that is now in post.

Vito Films produces with Marjane Satrapi Films, Studiocanal and Dauphin Studio.

Saint-Exupéry is the sixth feature from Argentinian filmmaker Agüero and is about the famed aviator and author of The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Set in the Argentinian Andes in 1930, the film focuses on a pivotal moment in the eponymous protagonist’s life as he embarks on a dangerous adventure to find a friend who has gone missing in a remote mountain range. It is produced by Julien Madon and Aimée Buidine and now in post-production.

Also in post is Mimran’s The Scammers, a buddy comedy set in Brittany about two retired friends who discover a talent for scamming and try to steal the identity of a dead lottery winner. Didier Bourdon, Gérard Darmon and Chantal Lauby star in the film produced by Zazi Films and Five Dogs.

Studiocanal will also screen early footage of Gilles Lellouche’s long-anticipated Beating Hearts starring François Civil and Adèle Exarchopoulos in an epic love story about star-crossed lovers caught between gang violence and crime. It is the latest collaboration between French powerhouse producers Alain Attal’s Trésor Films and Hugo Selignac’s Chi-Fou-Mi.

Rounding out the company’s Rendez-Vous slate is Gilles de Maistre’s completed Amazon-set uplifting family adventure Autumn & The Black Jaguar from The Wolf And The Lion producers Mai Juin Productions about an unlikely human-animal friendship and a quest to preserve the rainforest and its wildlife.