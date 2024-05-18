Pedring Lopez’s Philippine-Singapore martial arts horror Blood Passage has been boarded for sales by the UK’s GFM Film Sales.

The horror is set in southeast Asia, and unravels around a rescue mission gone wrong.

It is the first project of the recent co-production deal struck between Philippines’ Blackops Studios Asia and Singapore’s Very Tay Media, inked at last December’s Asia Television Forum and Market in Singapore.

Casting is underway.

Fred Hedman, partner at GFM Film Sales and CEO of Evolution Pictures, and Christopher Shaw of the Shaw Organisation are executive producers.