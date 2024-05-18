Andor and Hit Man’s Adria Arjona is to star alongside Emilio Perez, American Crime Story and Carlos’ Edgar Ramirez in Jayro Bustamante’s dystopian thriller El Sombreron.

The feature is being launched at Cannes by The Match Factory which will represent worldwide sales outside of North America. CAA Media Finance will handle North American rights. Jayro Bustamante’s La Casa de Produccion, Alejandro De Leon and Brian Clark, and Sergio Lira and Lynette Coll for Luz Films serve as producers.

Bustamante’s previous crime horror La Llorona won Bustamente the GdA’s Best Director and Best Film awards in Venice Days.

El Sombreron tells the story of an ambitious woman trapped as the trophy wife of a violent cartel boss. Desperate for liberation, she seizes the opportunity presented by a mysterious stranger, who promises to smuggle her north. But on the journey she discovers the harrowing truth about her companion.

“In El Sombreron, Jayro fuses magical realism, folklore, and horror to vividly evoke the hell that borders create,” said producers. “We could not have asked for two better guides through the inferno than the immensely talented Adria Arjona and Edgar Ramirez.”

Adria Arjona will next be seen starring in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man opposite Glen Powell, which will be released in theatres on May 24 and on Netflix June 7. She will also be seen in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut film this summer, Blink Twice.

Edgar Ramirez stars in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez opposite Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez premiering in Competition at Cannes.