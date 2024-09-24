Belgian star Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as the villain in Supergirl for Warner Bros’ DC Studios label.

Milly Alcock from House Of The Dragon plays the lead as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El in the adaptation based on the 2022 DC comic series Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

Craig Gillespie, whose credits include I, Tonya, Dumb Money and Cruella, is directing, and production is anticipated to begin in the UK in January 2025. Warner Bros has scheduled a release on June 26, 2026.

Supergirl marks the second feature for the recently relaunched DC Studios after Superman, which co-head James Gunn is directing. That film is scheduled to open on July 11, 2025.

Schoenaerts’ many credits include Rust And Bone, Bullhead, and HBO/Max’s The Regime.

A lot is riding on DC Studios. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav sees the label as an important plank in Warner Bros’ theatrical pipeline.

The studio has endured a mixed year at the box office to date. Venice out of competition premiere Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been a success on more than $300m worldwide and counting after Dune: Part Two earned more than $711m last spring.

Warner Bros’ summer releases underperformed. The first part of Kevin Costner’s Horizon western franchise stalled at the box office after its Cannes world premiere, earning approximately $36m worldwide, prompting the studio to pause the theatrical release of the second part, which had been scheduled for August.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also premiered in Cannes and earned around $176m worldwide. Coming up on October 4 is Joker: Folie a Deux, which earned mixed reviews after it premiered in Venice and is the follow-up to the $1bn 2019 hit Joker.