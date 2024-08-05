Meg Ryan will receive the honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival (August 16-23).

US actress and filmmaker Ryan will present a screening of romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail and the festival, 25 years after it screened at the 5th edition of the festival in 1999.

Ryan will also participate in a masterclass about her career and latest film What Happens Later, which she directed and stars in opposite David Duchovny. Bosnian director Danis Tanovic will host the masterclass.

Ryan broke out internationally opposite Billy Crystal in Rob Reiner’s 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, written by Nora Ephron, for which Ryan received a Golden Globe nomination. She starred in two further Ephron romantic comedies, both opposite Tom Hanks: 1993’s Sleepless In Seattle and You’ve Got Mail.

Ryan directed her first feature, war drama Ithaca, in 2015.

She joins previously-announced honorary recipients at this year’s festival John Turturro and Alexander Payne.