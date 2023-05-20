MetFilm Sales has secured key deals on Thomas von Steinaecker’s Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer.

The documentary about the enigmatic German filmmaker has sold to the UK (BFI Distribution), Scandinavia and Baltics (Nonstop Entertainment), Italy (I Wonder), Benelux (Eye Film), Poland (Against Gravity) and Spain (Movistar). ZDF was previously confirmed to release in France and Germany.

Offering an insight into Herzog’s everyday life, the film includes archive material and interviews with collaborators including Christian Bale, Chloe Zhao, Robert Pattinson and Nicole Kidman. It premiered at Telluride last year, going on to play key non-fiction events at IDFA and CPH:DOX.

Presented by US studio Wavelength, the film is produced by Spring Films and 3B-Produktion in association with Hot Docs Partners. It is written and directed by German filmmaker von Steinaecker, and produced by Andre Singer, Bernhard von Hulsen and Maria Willer. Executive producers are Jenifer Westphal and Joe Plummer for Wavelength, Figs Jackman and Chris Smith for Spring Films and Vijay Vaidyanathan.