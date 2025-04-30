EXCLUSIVE: MetFilm has unveiled a first look at Samuel Abrahams’ feature directorial debut Lady, starring The Ballad Of Wallis Island and Fleabag star Sian Clifford and Laurie Kynaston.

The comedy is produced by the UK’s MetFilm, with the company’s sales arm launching sales on the project at Cannes.

Lady, billed as a blend of mockumentary and magical realism, follows a lonely narcissistic aristocrat who dupes a struggling, opportunistic director into filming her every move. Her obsession with the spotlight takes a surreal turn when she starts becoming invisible.

It was shot entirely on location at Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk and is currently in post-production. Back To Black’s Juliet Cowan also stars, with Abrahams writing the script alongside Miranda Campbell Bowling.

Producers are Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch for MetFilm Production, with Sam Payne co-producing.

UK filmmaker Abrahams has built a career in commercials and has short film credits including 2015’s Offline Dating and his 2010 Bafta-nominated Connect.