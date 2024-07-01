French director Mia Hansen-Løve’s If Love Should Die, a biopic of UK writer and philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft, will shoot next year in the UK, France, Scandinavia and Portugal.

It is being produced by Mubi, Caspian Films, Les Films Pelléas, Mer Film, Lorenzo Mieli for Our Films, and Arte France Cinéma.

Mubi and Arte France Cinéma are financing production. The Match Factory is handling worldwide sales.

Wollstonecraft is regarded as one of the founding feminist philosophers and is best known for her 1792 book A Vindication Of The Rights of Woman.

Hansen-Løve’s recent credits include One Fine Morning and Bergman Island.