Michael Mann’s Ferrari will get its North American premiere as the closing night presentation at this year’s New York Film Festival (NYFF).

The potential awards contender will screen on October 13 at festival venue Alice Tully Hall.

A dramatisation of the life of famous car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari, the film, shot in Italy last year, was this week confirmed for the competition at next month’s Venice festival. Neon acquired North American rights earlier this month and has set a December 25 theatrical release.

Ferrari stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell.

NYFF, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, takes place September 29 - October 15.

Mann said: “It’s a great honour to close the esteemed New York Film Festival with Ferrari.”

NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim added: “Michael Mann has made many remarkable movies but perhaps never one as simultaneously thrilling and moving as Ferrari. Not just a feat of virtuosity, this is a grand and striking evolution of his career themes and his most deeply personal work. We are honoured to welcome him to the festival for what I’m sure will be a closing night for the ages.”