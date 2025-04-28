British composer Michael Nyman will receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), Film Fest Gent’s annual film music award ceremony.

Nyman is known for his Bafta-nominated score for The Piano, as well as his collaborations with Peter Greenaway on films such as The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover and The Draughtsman’s Contract. His other scores include Neil Jordan’s The End Of The Affair and Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca.

He will be presented with the award on October 16 in Ghent, where a selection of his Nyman’s work will be performed by the Brussels Philharmonic conducted by Dirk Brossé.

Raised in London, Nyman studied at the Royal Academy of Music and then King’s College London under Thurston Dart, specialising in piano and English baroque music. Early in his career he was a music critic for The Spectator, where he famously coined the term “minimal music”.