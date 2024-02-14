Michelle Yeoh is set to star in Melanie Laurent’s action thriller The Mother with AGC International launching sales at EFM.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road (John Wick franchise) alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm, with Stuart Ford serving as executive producer for AGC Studios alongside 30West, which is financing the project.

Based on the screenplay by P.G. Cuschieri, The Mother follows an immigrant businesswoman who revisits her past in order to help her two teenage sons after they fall foul of a corrupt Boston police officer and a crime ring.

Production is scheduled to commence this summer. AGC International and CAA Media Finance represent worldwide rights. Yeoh is represented by AIG and Laurent by UTA.

A busy EFM sees AGC Studios screen first promo footage from Ron Howard’s Eden and Justin Kurzel’s The Order.

AGC’s sales roster at EFM include The Epiphany, a crime thriller to star Sylvester Stallone as a tough detective nearing retirement who must team up with a younger officer and former priest to stop a serial killer in Philadelphia.

Will Eubank (Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin) will direct from a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy and Russell Sommer. Stallone and Braden Aftergood will produce through Balboa Productions alongside executive producer Ford for AGC Studios.

Production is set to start in Philadelphia this summer. AGC International represents international sales and CAA Media Finance handles US rights and arranged financing.

Sugar Bandits will star Will Smith in an action thriller based on Chuck Hogan’s screenplay based on his novel Devils In Exile. Plot details remain under wraps although the novel follows Iraq War veterans who intercept drug deals.

Smith and Jon Mone will produce through Westbrook Studios alongside Ford for AGC Studios, which is fully financing the film, and Richard Abate for 3 Arts Entertainment.

AGC International and CAA Media Finance represent worldwide rights.