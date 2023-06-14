Romania writer and director Mihai Mincan, whose fiction debut To The North is screening in the RO Days feature competition at Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) this week, has revealed details for his next two projects.

He will reteam with Bucharest-based producer Radu Stancu of deFilm for Milk Teeth, which he will write and direct, and Atlas of The Universe, for which he has written the script. Paul Negoescu is directing. Stancu has produced a number of Mincan’s shorts and documentaries as well as To The North.

To The North was pitched at the Transilvania Pitch Stop in Cluj in 2018 where it won the Villa Kult Residency prize. It had its world premiere in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section last year where it won the Premio Bisato d’Oro for best film, and has since screened at festivals in Thessaloniki, Haifa, Manchester, Sofia, and Jeonju, among others.

The next stop on the film’s international festival career will be as part of the International Independents sidebar at this month’s Filmfest München.

Milk Teeth is “a coming of age tale with supernatural elements” about two young sisters, says Mincan. It is set in 1989 in the last year of Romania under communism.

Atlas Of The Universe is about a 10-year-old boy who embarks on a journey to find his missing shoe.

“What this project enabled me to do as a scriptwriter was to write a screenplay in the vein of one of my favourite films, Kiarostami’s Where Is The Friend’s House?,” Mincan explains. “I just love to write and sometimes I start without thinking of thematic trends, just for the pleasure of writing a story. It just so happened that both Radu and Paul loved the story.”