UK director Mike Leigh will receive a lifetime achievement award at Malta’s second annual Mediterrane Film Festival (June 22-30).

The seven-time Oscar nominee will also host a masterclass and participate in an in conversation with Adrian Wootton, CEO at the British Film Commission, with whom the festival has a partnership.

Leigh began his career in theatre and TV with work including Abigail’s Party in 1977. He focused on features throughout the 1990s, winning acclaim for films such as High Hopes, Life Is Sweet, Naked and Secrets And Lies. The latter won the Palme d’Or in 1996.

His following films included Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake, Happy-Go-Lucky and Mr. Turner. The director’s upcoming film Hard Truths, reunites him with Secrets And Lies star Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Mediterrane also announced its jury which includes Stan & Ollie director Jon S. Baird; US casting director Margery Simkin; Society Of The Snow cinematographer Pedro Luque; Maltese filmmaker Mario Philip Azzopardi; Oscar- and Bafta-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley; and Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘unity through film’ with the upcoming programme to be announced soon.