TV market Mipcom kicked off today with a reduced Israeli contingent and ‘elevated’ security measures in place following the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

Lucy Smith, director of Mipcom, said that around 70 delegates from Israel were due to be attending but that the majority had been unable to make it.

“We are very heartened that there are several with us here today, and others who are continuing to exhibit with the support of their international teams,” said Smith, speaking ahead of the market’s first keynote address, by Warner Bros Discovery international head Gerhard Zeiler.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” continued Smith. “And with all of the innocent victims in Israel and Gaza, following last week’s horrific terrorist attack.”

Dori Media Group is understood to be among the small number of Israeli companies at Mipcom, while Keshet International is also understood to be exhibiting.

Smith also said that security measures had been stepped up at Mipcom. She told delegates: “This week, your security, of course, is our priority as always, and in line with the recent events, and with France elevating its national security level, we have also elevated all of our security measures throughout the Palais, and they’ve been heightened across Cannes.”

All delegates entering the Palais du Festivals at Mipcom have to pass through security gates and are subject to bag checks.

Last week, France announced it was mobilising 7,000 soldiers and increasing its alert status to “emergency attack” level after the death of a teacher in the northeast town of Arras, stabbed to death by a former student with a record of Islamic radicalisation.

As well as Zeiler, execs delivering keynotes at Mipcom this week include Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and Maxime Saada, chair CEO of Canal+ Group.

China is country of honour. More than 300 delegates and nearly 40 companies from China are expected to attend, the biggest presence at Mipcom since 2019.