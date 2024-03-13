Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to We 12, the upcoming action comedy starring all 12 members of Cantopop boy band Mirror, in a deal with Hong Kong’s Makerville.

The film will open in UK and Ireland cinemas on March 29, the day after its release in Hong Kong through Edko Films, and coincides with the Easter holiday weekend.

Directed by Berry Ho and written by Lai Sze Cheung, the story follows 12 members of an underground organisation who secretly maintain peace in the world using a range of extraordinary skills. After long being separated, they must reunite to steal an invention created by an evil society in a bid to prevent an ecological disaster.

While it marks the first time all members of Mirror have appeared together in a narrative feature, many of the Cantopop stars have individually featured in a string of high-profile films in recent years.

Edan Lui starred in box office hit Chilli Laugh Story and recent Chinese New Year release The Moon Thieves; Anson Lo featured in 2023 horror It Remains; Keung To was also seen in The Moon Thieves, having previously starred in acclaimed comedy drama Mama’s Affair; and Lokman Yeung co-led Soi Cheang’s Mad Fate, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2023. The cast also includes Yeung Wai Lun of The Sparring Partner and producer is George King.

The feature comes nearly six years after Mirror was formed through the Good Night Show – King Maker talent show, broadcast on Hong Kong’s ViuTV. Makerville, the agency behind Mirror, is the production and talent arm of Hong Kong telecoms and TV group PCCW, which owns ViuTV. It previously produced Mad Fate and The Moon Thieves.

The film has long been anticipated, with the band appearing at the Hong Kong Filmart rights market in March 2023 to promote the production.

Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia, said: “Fan films have become an overwhelming trend on screens worldwide… We 12 will be a groundbreaking pop culture event.”

Recent acquisitions by Asian cinema specialist Trinity CineAsia include The Goldfinger, starring Tony Leung and Andy Lau, comedy Table For Six 2, and The Lyricist Wannabe, which is set for release in UK and Ireland cinemas on March 15.