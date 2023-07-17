Worldwide box office Jul 14-16

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount)

$211.2m $235m $155m $155m 71 2. Never Say Never (various) $45.9m $207.6m $45.9m $207.6m 1 3. Chang An San Wan Li (various) $43.8m $94.9m $43.8m $94.9m 1 4. Elemental (Disney) $36.9m $311.7m $28.2m $186.4m 52 5. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) $34.5m $122.6m $21.5m $64.5m 58 6. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Disney) $29m $302.4m $17m $157m 53 7. Sound Of Freedom (Angel) $27m $85.5m - - 1 8. Lost In The Stars (various) $16.4m $468.6m $16.1 $467.1m 5 9. How Do You Live? (Toho) $13.2m $13.2m $13.2m $13.2m 1 10. Oh My School! (various) $12.8m $17.8m $12.8m $17.8m 1

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ achieves franchise best in 35 markets

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has topped the global box office with an estimated $235m: a five-day $80m in North America, and a previews-inclusive $155m for 70 international markets.

This compares with a $155.8m worldwide launch for the previous film in the series, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout. However, Fallout, the sixth in the Mission: Impossible series, launched in just 36 international markets, so that is not a like-for-like comparison.

Excluding China, Dead Reckoning Part One has delivered the biggest international opening for the Mission: Impossible franchise with an estimated $129.6m, which is 15% ahead of the launch of Fallout in the same 69 international markets. The China opening number for the new film is $25.4m – which is 66% below Fallout’s $74m opening weekend in the territory.

Dead Reckoning Part One has achieved the highest opening number for a Mission: Impossible film in 35 markets, although its rollout benefited from particularly generous preview play across many territories, complicating like-for-like comparisons.

After China, South Korea is the top international territory so far for the film, with $14.3m. UK/Ireland is right behind with an estimated $13.8m for the seven-day opening beginning last Monday (July 10).

India, with $9.0m, saw Dead Reckoning Part One deliver the biggest opening of 2023. Next, Australia with $8.3m saw the biggest opening for a Mission: Impossible film. France and Taiwan follow with an estimated $7.7m and $7.0m respectively.

Dead Reckoning Part One has yet to release in Japan, landing there this coming Friday. It’s a key market for the film, given that predecessor Fallout grossed $42.4m in Japan over its lifetime.

IMAX delivered a $25.0m opening total for Dead Reckoning Part One – a franchise best for the format.

Dead Reckoning Part One is chasing the $792m global total achieved by Mission: Impossible franchise topper Fallout. The earlier film grossed $181.2m in China – a number that will likely elude the franchise this time – and also $8.7m in Russia, which will be a missing piece of the pie. The challenge for Paramount is to make up those deficits in other markets. In doing so, the film will need to thrive alongside Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer, both landing in cinemas this Friday (July 21).

‘Elemental’ shines while ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ dims

Disney enjoyed mixed fortunes at the global box office at the weekend, with Pixar animation Elemental continuing to show very strong legs, holding in fifth place in the global chart, while Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny slips from second to seventh place.

Elemental grossed an estimated $36.9m globally, down marginally from $39.6m for the previous weekend. Cumulatively, Elemental has reached $125.3m in North America and $186.4m for international, combining to give a $311.7m global total.

A few new openings – in Spain, Poland, Portugal and Netherlands – helped burnish the international numbers for Elemental. Excluding new markets, the film fell 23% in international holdover territories, and 13% in North America.

Elemental enjoyed single-digit percentage declines in Brazil (-8%) and smaller markets Switzerland, Denmark and Central America, and also strong holds – down just 13% – in powerful European territories France and UK/Ireland. Even better, Argentina (+24%) and Germany (+9%) saw rises, and the animation also increased in smaller markets Norway, Czech Republic, Uruguay and Chile.

In cumulative totals, South Korea continues to lead the international league table with a powerful $32.6m. As we reported last week, Elemental is particularly resonating there thanks to director Peter Sohn – born in New York to Korean parents – filtering his family’s immigrant perspective into the film: protagonist Ember must decide between following in the footsteps of her convenience-store owner immigrant father and pursuing her own creative dreams.

Mexico, with $16.4m for Elemental, has now overtaken China ($15.7m). Next come France ($11.9m), Brazil ($10.0m) and Australia ($9.9m). UK/Ireland, historically strong for Pixar, is right behind with $8.6m – and should sustain throughout the summer holiday.

Elemental has now overtaken Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which added an estimated $29.0m globally at the weekend, taking the total to $302.4m. The Indiana Jones film fell 56% in North America from the previous weekend, and dropped 46% in international markets – facing much more in the way of direct competition from Tom Cruise’s latest impossible mission.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads the international pack for The Dial Of Destiny with $21.0m, ahead of France ($15.1m), Japan ($12.8m), Germany ($9.9m) and Spain ($9.4m). China is no longer listed among the top 12 territories cumulatively for the film, and so is below 12th-ranked Denmark ($3.3m)

The Dial Of Destiny is now 38% of the way to reaching the $790.7m grossed globally by fourth Indiana Jones film The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull in 2008. However, that total looks certain to elude it.

Asian titles – including new Studio Ghibli animation – win half of global top 10

While many US films are under-performing in China, local titles continue to perform robustly there – as is reflected in four Chinese films appearing in the latest global top 10 chart provided by Comscore. Additionally, the Toho-distributed Studio Ghibli animation How Do You Live? (aka The Boy And The Horn) opened with $13.2m in Japan, earning ninth place in the global chart.

The four Chinese titles in the top 10 chart are led by Never Say Never which sees Wang Baoqiang direct himself as a former boxing champion training orphans from China’s remote countryside.

Mystery Lost In The Stars and animations Chang An San Wan Li and Oh My School! (the latter a new release) also make the global top 10 chart. Oh My School! sees a body swap between a male student and a female teacher.

According to data by Artisan Gateway, China has delivered $4.36bn box office so far this year, which is 65% ahead of 2022 at the same stage, and only 9% behind pre-pandemic 2019 over the same period.