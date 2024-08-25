Oppenheimer , Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Ripley were among the winners at the 11th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards.
Also taking home prizes were HBO’s Fargo and Prime Video’s Fallout, for outstanding use of location in a television series, contemporary and period, respectively.
Winning the lifetime achievement award was location manager Sue Quinn, whose credits include the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series.
Bill Bowling, known for his work on films such as Jupiter Ascending and Cloud Atlas, won the Trailblazer Award.
The LMGI Humanitarian Award was given to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) for providing health and social services to entertainment industry workers. Jennifer Jorge, director of community social services, MPTF, accepted the award on behalf of the Fund.
The ceremony was hosted by Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’s Rachael Harris at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.
A full list of winners appears below.
Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series
Fallout (Prime Video)
Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series
Fargo Season 5 (HBO)
Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI
Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, MOW, or Limited Series
Ripley (Netflix)
Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden
Outstanding Locations in a Period Film
Oppenheimer (Universal)
Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount)
David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger
Outstanding Film Commission
Film in Iceland
True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
Outstanding Locations in a Commercial
Toyota: Present From The Past
Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI.
