Oppenheimer , Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Ripley were among the winners at the 11th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards.

Also taking home prizes were HBO’s Fargo and Prime Video’s Fallout, for outstanding use of location in a television series, contemporary and period, respectively.

Winning the lifetime achievement award was location manager Sue Quinn, whose credits include the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series.

Bill Bowling, known for his work on films such as Jupiter Ascending and Cloud Atlas, won the Trailblazer Award.

The LMGI Humanitarian Award was given to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) for providing health and social services to entertainment industry workers. Jennifer Jorge, director of community social services, MPTF, accepted the award on behalf of the Fund.

The ceremony was hosted by Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’s Rachael Harris at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

A full list of winners appears below.

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

Fallout (Prime Video)

Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Fargo Season 5 (HBO)

Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, MOW, or Limited Series



Ripley (Netflix)

Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

Oppenheimer (Universal)

Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount)

David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger

Outstanding Film Commission

Film in Iceland

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial

Toyota: Present From The Past

Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI.