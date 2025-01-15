Overall production in Greater Los Angeles Film LA increased by 6.2% to 5,860 shoot days from October through December, FilmLA said in its latest report published on Wednesday.

However the fourth quarter was not enough to push 2024 level with or above the prior year. The film office reported overall annual production fell 5.6% year-on-year with 23,480 shoot days and was impacted by runaway production, industry contraction, and slow post-strike recovery.

2024 is the second least productive year behind 2020, when Covid disrupted production everywhere.

Most production types tracked by FilmLA achieved gains in the fourth quarter, except reality TV, which registered its ninth consecutive quarter of year-on-year decline, dropping 45.7% on 774 shoot days, and 45.9% annually on 3,905 shoot days.

The two bright spots came from feature film and television drama shoot days. Feature production increased 82.4% in the fourth quarter to 589, which analysts attributed to independent film activity. Annual production climbed 18.8%, although that was still 27.6% down on the five-year average.

The California Film & Television Tax Credit Program drove 19.2% of fourth quarter feature production activity, and sustained 19.5% of all on-location TV Drama production. Scripted television drama production increased by 422% over strike-affected 2023 levels to 528 shoot days in the fourth quarter. It more than doubled its annual output compared to the prior year yet (2,635 was 113.4% up on 1,235). still trails the five-year average by 36.6%.

The film office noted that 2025 will be “pivotal”. California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for an expansion of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program from $330m to $750m annually.

However the next report showing first quarter levels in 2025 is likely to paint a more sober picture due to the ongoing LA wildfires. “As we await signs of continuing business growth in 2025, it is important we recognise that no aspect of life in Greater Los Angeles is unaffected by recent fire events and the heartbreaking loss of lives, homes, businesses and cherished community spaces,” said FilmLA president Paul Audley.

Last week the film office said it was not issuing new permit applications for shoots in or near evacuation zones, and would in all likelihood revoke existing permits in those areas.